EAST WENATCHEE - The Fred Meyer stores in East Wenatchee and Ellensburg are a couple of the many Kroger-owned retailers across the U.S. to dole out extra money to staff who get immunized against COVID-19.
Kroger made the announcement on Friday.
Any staff who get their primary and secondary COVID-19 vaccine shots will be paid $100. The $100 will be loaded on employees’ loyalty rewards cards. In addition, employees will also receive 1,000 bonus fuel points.
Associates who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons will have the option of completing an educational health and safety course to receive the payment.
As to when employees can get immunized, it’s all contingent on their age, if they have any medical predispositions, etc.