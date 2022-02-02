EAST WENATCHEE - The East Wenatchee City Council has approved a one-time $20,000 payment to Douglas County to remove unauthorized homeless camps within the city.
The city council approved the payment during its Tuesday night hearing as part of a previous agreement between the city and county to remove homeless camps.
East Wenatchee and Douglas County approved an interlocal agreement in May of 2020 to clean up homeless camps. The county used a $45,000 grant to fund the cleanups. Between April and December of 2020, 100 camps were cleaned up, which includes 3,379 garbage bags collected totaling more than 31,000 pounds of waste including sleeping 742 sleeping bags, 155 bicycles, 25 shopping carts, knives, drug paraphernalia and more than 4,500 pounds of metal.
The city estimated 40 to 50 more camps will be cleaned up this year, with a focus on the shoreline and Loop Trail.
Douglas County Solid Waste is required to post a notice at each camp prior to removal. Personal property is stored for up to 60 days. The county is also required to offer alternative locations for individuals in an encampment, or identify available housing or other shelter, prior to removing the camp.