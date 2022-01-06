EAST WENATCHEE - The East Wenatchee Bed Bath & Beyond will be one of 37 casualties in the latest round of store closures across the U.S.
The East Wenatchee Bed Bath & Beyond is located in the Wenatchee Valley is going to close at the end of February, per company officials.
In July, the company announced store closures as it aims to trim some of its brick and mortar stores and focus on digital commerce. Other Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Washington that will close at the end of include:
Longview: 200 Triangle Center
Seattle: 2600 SW Barton St.
Union Gap: 1740 East Washington St.