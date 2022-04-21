EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council has reversed course and has approved a ban on the sale and use of fireworks for Fourth of July.
After discussions last month, the council declined to approve two ordinances — one to completely ban fireworks and one to ban fireworks for the July 4 holiday.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, an ordinance to ban fireworks at all times except for New Year’s was brought back to the council and approved by a 4-3 vote. The ordinance approved Tuesday includes new language to address outdated city code that will give the police department authority to cite anyone violating the city’s firework ban. Licensed public fireworks displays are still allowed.
The city’s police chief, fire chief and fire marshal have all spoke in favor of a fireworks ban. The city already had a ban in place on aerial fireworks, which will continue for the New Year’s holiday
Under state law, the Fourth of July fireworks ban does not go into effect until one year after council approval, meaning fireworks will be allowed this upcoming Fourth of July. East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford does have the authority to issue an emergency fireworks ban this year under an ordinance approved by the council in March.