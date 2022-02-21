EAST WENATCHEE - The East Wenatchee City Council is seeking public comment on the use of fireworks within the city limits.
A public hearing is set for March 1 at 6 p.m. as part of the regular city council meeting at the council chambers at 271 9th St. NE.
The city council is requesting public comment on the “pros and cons regarding the sale, possession and discharge of fireworks within the city limits.”
Public comments can be made in person during the meeting or on Zoom. The meeting can be access online here: https://bit.ly/3vbc0Fj
The council is also accepting written comments, which must be submitted by 4 p.m. March 1. Written comments can be emailed to the city clerk at cityclerk@eastwenatcheewa.gov.
Several local governments had considered a temporary ban on fireworks during Fourth of July last year due to extreme wildfire danger. East Wenatchee opted not to order an emergency ban.