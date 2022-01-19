EAST WENATCHEE - The City of East Wenatchee is temporarily closing City Hall to the public due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The temporary closure went into effect at 2 p.m. Wednesday with the goal to “help limit the spread of COVID-19 among staff and ensure adequate staffing levels for continued city operations,” according to city officials.
City services will remain in place, but in-person services will be unavailable for the rest of the week. The city plans to re-evaluate the COVID-19 case count on Monday to determine whether reopening is appropriate.
The city’s police department and municipal court windows, along with the East Wenatchee Library, will remain open.
“For those that need to come to city hall to do work in-person, please call ahead and each department will be making special accommodations on a case-by-case basis,” city officials added.