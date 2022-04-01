EAST WENATCHEE - Travelers be wary, if you’re flying out from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this weekend on Alaska Airlines, your plans may be altered by ongoing operational issues afflicting the air carrier.
According to the website, flightware.com, 66 flights via Alaska Air were nixed on Friday due to a pilot shortage due to pre-pandemic air travel demand and striking pilots disheartened by failed labor negotiations.
Trent Moyers, Director of Airports with the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, says the two inbound and outbound flights out of Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee appear to be immune from the problems at the corporate level. However, Moyers wasn’t as confident about connecting flights out of the Seattle Tacoma International Airport.
Alaska Airlines released the following statement on their website on Friday indicating that the cancellations were not limited to Sea-Tac:
“…we have cancelled more than 120 flights – about 9% of our overall operation – impacting more than 15,300 guests. Additional cancellations are possible over the weekend.
It takes everyone at Alaska to run a successful and reliable operation. Today, we fell short. We’re grateful for all employees who are working hard to get our guests to where they need to go.”
In regards to pilots flying planes with over 76 seats, the airline says it recently offered $280 an hour for captains and around $100 per hour for first officers (co-pilots), which would be the highest pay rate in the nation, according to Alaska Air. That means captains working for the airline would make about $341,000 per year.
“We’ve been in talks with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) for a new agreement since the summer of 2019, with a mutual pause in talks for a year – from March 2020 to March 2021 – as the industry weathered the pandemic. As a normal part of the process, we filed for mediation with the National Mediation Board in October 2021 to help move the process forward and facilitate an agreement,” Alaska Air stated.