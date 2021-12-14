East Wenatchee’s Hobby Lobby store will be one of many Hobby Lobby locations raising their minimum employee per-hour pay.
On Tuesday, the company announced that it will raise its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 starting January 1, 2022.
In 2009, Hobby Lobby was among the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage that was well above the federal minimum wage and has since raised its minimum wage twelve times over the last thirteen years. In 2014, Hobby Lobby raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to $15.
“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”
“We are thankful for our success as a company and thrilled to begin the new year by sharing that success with thousands of our employees,” said Green.
Founded in 1972, Hobby Lobby currently operates 956 retail stores that sell arts, crafts, hobbies, home accent, seasonal, and custom framing products.