OLYMPIA - Apparently, if it were up to Republican State Representative Brad Hawkins of East Wenatchee, all K-12 educators would have been vaccinated yesterday. Hawkins, a former Eastmont School District Board Member and a ranking member on the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee, is asking Governor Jay Inslee to make it possible for all in-person school employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they want it.
Hawkins recently wrote a letter to Inslee which included the following:
“I appreciate the step that you took to modify your vaccine plan to allow all school employees regardless of age to gain access in Phase 1B2, however, you significantly slowed down the process to move to that phase. As I have communicated previously, our school employees are on the front lines – many currently providing in-person instruction – and helping our state fulfill its paramount duty regarding education. They deserve to be protected.”
Hawkins says Inslee’s current vaccination plan is vague and is different from his original vaccinations timeline.
“The governor shouldn’t play games with school employee vaccine access,” Hawkins said. “He can’t grant them all access in the next phase, only to push out that phase with a vague reference to when it will actually begin.”
Hawkins proposes that the state should provide immunizations to all school employees providing in-person instruction today to be vaccinated in Phase B1, or allow local discretion when administering vaccines, or to immediately advance into Phase B2.
Those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine currently include groups in Phase 1 Tier 1A, 2A, and 1B. Educators and staff in K-12 facilities are expected to be eligible to receive the vaccine after 50 percent of the currently eligible population are vaccinated, in accordance with DOH plans. Future phases of the vaccination process are not yet established.