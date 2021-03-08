EAST WENATCHEE - During an interview with our news partner News Radio 560 KPQ, Republican state Sen. Brad Hawkins of East Wenatchee voiced his reservations about a bill that would prohibit the open carry of weapons at public demonstrations on state capitol grounds. Senate Bill 5038 passed the state senate last week 28-20.
“This bill is one that will (advance). I guess I can understand why some people have concerns about open carry on Capitol grounds.” Hawkins told KPQ, “But the reality is, in my opinion, that we should not infringe on people’s constitutionally protected rights.”
Hawkins says this bill has a chance compared to most bills; less than 10% of them advance far enough to become law.
Hawkins accused Democrats of using the bill to "chip away at our constitutional rights." He says he takes issue with the legislation’s restriction of First and Second Amendment rights.
Senate Bill 5038 is currently in the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee.