EAST WENATCHEE — A man accused of assaulting a state trooper during a traffic stop was taken into custody on Tuesday in East Wenatchee.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force located Victor Dominguez, 33, in the 400 block of South Kentucky. Detectives, Douglas County deputies and East Wenatchee police surrounded a home where Dominguez was last seen. He reportedly initially refused to exit the home but eventually surrendered.
The drug task force says Dominguez had a warrant for a felony domestic violence court order violation. He also had a warrant for third-degree assault in an Oct. 5 traffic stop where he allegedly assaulted a state trooper and then fled.
Chelan County deputies had also developed probable cause to arrest Dominguez for felony eluding where deputies say Dominguez fled from an attempted traffic stop on Oct. 11.
Dominguez was booked into jail on his outstanding warrants, felony eluding and driving with a suspended license.