WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee man accused of child rape and molestation is out of custody after posting bond.
Michael Berggren, 40, posted his $85,000 bond following a hearing on Friday in Chelan County Superior Court. Berggren is charged in both Chelan and Douglas counties with nine total charges, including five counts of child rape and four counts of child molestation. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges in both counties.
A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for May 17 in Chelan County. A trial date has not been set in Douglas County.
Berggren was taken into custody on March 25 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia River Drug Task Force. He was being held on a combined $1.1 million bail until posting the bond amount.
The victim, an underage family member, was interviewed the day prior to Berggren’s arrest by investigators. According to court records, the alleges sexual crimes were committed between 2011 and 2020 when the victim was between the ages of 5 and 12 and occurred at his home and other locations.