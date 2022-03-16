EAST WENATCHEE - The East Wenatchee City Council decided not to ban fireworks for the Fourth of July and New Year’s but did approve giving the mayor the authority to impose an emergency ban.
The city council on Tuesday could not reach a consensus on ban to prohibit the sale and discharge of all fireworks in the city limits.
The council held a public hearing earlier this month and had staff prepare an ordinance banning fireworks for both the Fourth of July and New Year’s, and a separate ordinance only banning fireworks for fourth of July. Both ordinances failed to get enough votes to pass during Tuesday’s meeting.
Under another ordinance approved by the council, the mayor will now have the authority to ban sales and discharge of fireworks for a given time period under certain conditions, in consultation with the fire marshal.
“In the recent past, drought conditions have resulted in potentially hazardous fire-related conditions which, coupled with the discharge of fireworks, could result in fires that would not have otherwise occurred,” city staff stated. “The resources of the fire department are limited, and could easily be overextended, resulting in unnecessary damage to persons or property, or loss of life.”
The mayor will have the ability to enact an emergency ban this year.