EAST WENATCHEE - A press release states that an East Wenatchee farm is temporarily forbidden from employing foreign farm laborers through a visa program following a federal probe that confirmed the company had disregarded its legal responsibilities, compromised workers’ safety and health and verbally assaulted them.
Welton Orchards and Storage LLC has been fined $64,120 for violating the H-2A agricultural worker program. The H-2A program allows people residing in another country to work in America temporarily. The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $7,485 in unpaid wages for 26 of the orchard’s employees.
"Welton Orchards and Storage intimidated and threatened workers and put their livelihoods at risk as they violated many provisions of a federal program designed to assist the nation's agricultural employers," said Wage and Hour Division District Director Thomas Silva. “Their three-year debarment from the H-2A program demonstrates that the Department of Labor will safeguard U.S. jobs, prevent abuses by unscrupulous employers and protect vulnerable workers from working in substandard conditions.”
Federal investigators discovered that Welton Orchards and Storage LLC verbally abused its workers by routinely threatening to “send them back to Mexico.” The farm placed mattresses on the floor instead of supplying beds and did not have activated smoke detectors in worker housing.
The division credited the Northwest Justice Project for its assistance in the Welton Orchards’ investigation. NJP is Washington State’s largest publicly funded legal aid program, providing civil legal assistance and representation to promote the long-term well-being of low-income individuals, families, and communities.
“The assistance provided by the Northwest Justice Project to restore the rights and protect the dignity of the agricultural workers in this case has been invaluable,” explained Silva.
Other violations committed by Welton Orchards and Storage were listed:
- Failing to pay workers for inbound and outbound transportation from their home countries.
- Not offering the work hours detailed in workers’ contracts, which left them unable to provide for themselves for months at a time.
- Failed to contact U.S. workers in its recruiting efforts.
- Not paying visa-related fees to several workers.