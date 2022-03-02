EAST WENATCHEE - Police continue to investigate a shooting that left a person critically injured on Wednesday night in the 1000 block of Valley Mall Parkway.
Just before 8 p.m., East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says a conversation between two men ended in gunfire in front of Powerhouse Ministries. Johnson says a 54-year-old man was seated in a car and was conversing with a 42-year-old male who was standing outside of the vehicle.
Witnesses told police that the 54-year-old shot twice, striking the victim in the chest once. The victim was immediately taken to a hospital and was admitted to surgery. Police say the shooter fled the scene in his vehicle, but was found by police a short time later parked near Grant Elementary.
The alleged shooter was taken into custody without incident.
Police do not know why things escalated the way they did and continue to investigate. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
Police say the public is not in danger.