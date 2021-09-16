EAST WENATCHEE - Police are investigating after school officials discovered guns had reportedly been brought to school earlier this week.
East Wenatchee Police confirmed that two students have been expelled by Sterling Junior High School for bringing what reportedly were firearms onto school grounds. At this point, police believe the weapons were brought to campus on Monday or Tuesday, but the school learned of the offense this morning and notified police after an internal investigation following the expulsion of the students.
Eastmont School District officials do not believe students are in any current or potential danger thus there being school on Friday. East Wenatchee Police will have additional patrols out at all Eastmont School District schools.
Police will continue to investigate into the overnight.