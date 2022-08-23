EAST WENATCHEE - As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, East Wenatchee police detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt earlier in the day.
According to a press release, East Wenatchee Police say they were summoned to a residence in the 200 block of N. Georgia Avenue for a report of a man who had a serious bleeding wound to his arm. The call came in just after 6:30 p.m.
The male would not disclose to police and aid crews on scene as to how he got the wound. The man also refused to be transported to the hospital by ambulance and was driven by a friend.
Initially, it was assumed that the injury was a stab wound, but hospital staff later confirmed it to be a gunshot wound.
Police couldn't confirm if the shooting was gang related, but they do plan to release more information about what happened later this week as the investigation continues.