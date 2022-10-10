EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police are investigating a Sunday night drive-by shooting that damaged an occupied home.
Police responded about 9:45 p.m. to the area of Third Street Northeast and North James Avenue after multiple reports of shots fired.
One home, occupied by five people, was struck by at least one bullet. The bullet entered a bedroom and narrowly missed one person.
Nobody was injured in the shooting.
Security video from the area showed multiple vehicles passing by the residence at the time of the shooting.
East Wenatchee police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.