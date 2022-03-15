EAST WENATCHEE - A routine stop to refuel a patrol car for an East Wenatchee police officer ended with a suspect being arrested in a stolen vehicle.
The officer had stopped to get gas at Ace Hardware on Grant Road over the weekend, a place the department uses to refuel patrol cars.
While getting gas, the officer spotted an occupied stolen car nearby, according to police. The car had been reported stolen out of Spokane.
Additional officers responded and the driver was taken into custody.
The driver was identified as 21-year-old Zachary Craig. He was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.