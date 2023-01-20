EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause.
Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
Blue Bridge Alliance is a crowd-source funding pool that localizes donations to participating police departments across the country. The donations allow police to help those in need while on duty.
"Today, the relationships between communities and their law enforcement agencies are at risk. Those essential relationships can be strengthened by providing police officers with the resources needed to provide relief to community members in distress, and by empowering officers to use those resources with minimal administrative impediments. Such assistance could be in the form of food, shelter, clothing, fuel, auto repairs, transportation, or any other means of support that would help relieve the immediate crisis," the Blue Bridge Alliance website states.
The money is loaded onto a Blue Bridge Alliance debit card that officers carry with them while on duty.
"Our officers enjoy doing it," Johnson told Fox News. "Historically, officers across this country have always done this sort of thing using their own funds, but this gives them more opportunities to do it because, obviously, their own funds can be limited," Johnson said. "The community is overwhelmingly has supported it. With minimal effort, we've raised over $9,000 without even actually doing any formal fundraising for it."
Johnson says Blue Bridge Alliance's purpose mirror's the mission of East Wenatchee Police Department in building that proverbial 'bridge' to strengthen relationships between police and the community.
"It really works to build relationships in situations where we may have not otherwise had the opportunity to do that. One that really comes to mind is we have school resources officers and one of our school resource officers, officer Jacobsen, actually used this to purchase art supplies for a student who's new to our community and it's really opened the bridge for having a positive relationship with police...."
Officer Ivy Jacobsen reported her reasoning for utilizing Blue Bridge Alliance funding to help the student.
“I met the juvenile I assisted, through an administrator at her school. I learned she is a foster child with limited to no personal belongings as she has been moved from home to home in a short period of time. The juvenile is 1 of 10 children and does not get to see her biological siblings. During her time away from school she does not have personal items to do artistic activities. I utilized Blue Bridge to take the juvenile shopping to pick out some personal artistic items to help her express her creativity, and also to build/strengthen a relationship with the juvenile.”
Other local police departments such as Moses Lake Police and Wenatchee Police participate in the program. To donate to your local police departments via Blue Bridge Alliance, go to bluebridgealliance.org.