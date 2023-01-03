EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police last week recovered six stolen catalytic converters after a Seattle man reportedly got a rental truck stuck in the snow.
Police on Dec. 29 responded to multiple reports of two men cutting catalytic converters from vehicles in the Costco parking lot. Witnesses say the suspects were spotted driving a United Rentals truck with Indiana license plates, according to East Wenatchee police.
Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot behind JCPenney’s and attempted a traffic stop. Police say the suspects drove off.
The vehicle was again spotted on the north end of Wenatchee after the driver lost control and got stuck in the snow. Police responded and the suspect ran off but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
The 39-year-old suspect was booked into jail for first-degree theft, first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree vehicle prowl, first-degree malicious mischief, felony eluding and driving with a suspended license.
Police executed a search warrant on the rental truck and reportedly found six catalytic converters, an estimated value of $5,500. Police have been able to return two of the stolen catalytic converters.