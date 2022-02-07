EAST WENATCHEE - Police in East Wenatchee say counterfeit cash has been circulating at a number of businesses.
Police have received fraud/forgery calls in which fake cash was used for payment at gas stations, markets, and locally-owned businesses.
The two $20 bills pictured above are both fake and were collected by police for further analysis. Numerous more counterfeit bills have also been collected.
“Please be aware of this when obtaining/receiving cash privately from others or businesses. Counterfeit bills are circulating in the Wenatchee Valley,” East Wenatchee police stated.