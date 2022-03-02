EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee police have stepped up patrols recently on the Apple Capital Loop Trail.
“The loop trail has had a lot of foot traffic during hours of darkness while it is closed,” East Wenatchee police stated.
During the overnight patrols, police say multiple people have been contacted and trespassed and a few fires have had to be put out.
On Sunday night, officers located a man concealed in a heavily-wooded area between the trail and the Columbia River. Police discovered the man was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant in Montana.
East Wenatchee police ask anyone that notices anything suspicious on the Loop Trail to report it to RiverCom.