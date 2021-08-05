EAST WENATCHEE - The city of East Wenatchee announced the non-profits to receive American Rescue Plan funding on Thursday. Earlier this year, the city was given $3.1 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the benefit of local non-profits that serve East Wenatchee.
The decision on who would receive of portion of the funding was made through the municipalities’ American Rescue Plan Committee. The committee awarded $32,000 to the YWCA to repair their HVAC system and $65,000 to the Women’s Resource Center for its Landlord Tenant Liaison Program.
“The YWCA was in a critical situation, due to their HVAC system breaking down during our extremely hot weather. The YWCA plays a critical role in our community in helping women and children and we are pleased to be able to provide these funds to help them with this critical need.” said Councilmember Rob Tidd.
The Wenatchee Valley Landlord Tenant Liaison Program (WV-LTL) is part of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee’s ten-year Plan to end homelessness. Since Chelan and Douglas counties are unable to build enough new rental properties to address our housing shortage, Women’s Resource Center is partnering with private landlords in the community to rent to the most vulnerable clients. The program looks for private landlords who are willing to rent to households who have rental barriers such as past eviction, criminal background or bad credit, often due to circumstances not within their control.
Other non-profits that service East Wenatchee, and have a financial need, are encouraged to apply for funding. Applications can be found on the City’s website, EastWenatcheeWa.gov. Applications will be reviewed on a monthly basis and funds must be designated by the end of 2024 and fully spent by the end of 2026.