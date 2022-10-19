WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Drug task force detectives, along with Wenatchee police, attempted to stop Reyes but she allegedly drove off. She was located again in East Wenatchee and again fled from police, according to the task force.
An East Wenatchee officer attempted a PIT maneuver to prevent Reyes from fleeing again. Reyes allegedly slammed the brakes and put her vehicle in reverse driving into a task force vehicle. The collision caused the airbags to deploy on the police vehicle and caused extensive damage to both vehicles.
Detectives say Reyes attempted to drive off as police were taking her into custody. She was eventually arrested and booked into jail for second-degree assault, two counts of felony eluding, resisting arrest and DUI.
The drug task force detective involved in the collision was taken to Central Washington Hospital for minor injuries and has been discharged.