WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman who rammed a police vehicle after fleeing several times from law enforcement in October has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Danielle Reyes pleaded guilty in Douglas County to second-degree assault, felony eluding, malicious mischief and negligent driving; and in Chelan County to DUI and felony eluding.
Reyes was sentenced to 84 months in the Douglas County case and 25 months in Chelan County. The two sentences will be served concurrently, according to court records.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force on Oct. 19 had located Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Drug task force detectives, along with Wenatchee police, attempted to stop Reyes but she drove off. She was located again in East Wenatchee and again fled from police, according to the task force.
An East Wenatchee officer attempted a PIT maneuver to prevent Reyes from fleeing again. Reyes then slammed the brakes and put her vehicle in reverse driving into a task force vehicle. The collision caused the airbags to deploy on the police vehicle and caused extensive damage to both vehicles.
Detectives say Reyes attempted to drive off as police were taking her into custody.
The drug task force detective involved in the collision was taken to Central Washington Hospital for minor injuries.