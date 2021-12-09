SNOQUALMIE PASS - Interstate 90 eastbound over Snoqualmie Pass was shut down again Thursday morning as snow continues to fall.
WSDOT reported the interstate is closed just west of the pass summit due to spun-out vehicles and “very heavy” snowfall.
As of 10 a.m., there was no estimated time for eastbound I-90 to reopen. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive for westbound I-90.
Eastbound I-90 was closed down twice on Wednesday due to a number of collisions and spun-out vehicles. WSDOT says a number of drivers did not follow the traction tire requirements or chain requirements during Wednesday’s snowstorm.
Up to 10 inches of snow is possible on Snoqualmie Pass through Thursday. Another 10 inches is possible on Friday and up to 18 inches of new snow on Saturday.