CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire.
The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Kittitas County Fire District 7 responded and extinguished the fire. The trailer was a total loss.
The semi driver was not injured in the incident.
Traffic was diverted along an I-90 exit for several hours as both eastbound lanes were closed. State troopers say I-90 was partially blocked for 17 hours and 48 minutes to remove all the debris.