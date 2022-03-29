SPOKANE - An eastern Washington man with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
Julio Leal Parra, a 47-year-old Benton City man, was sentenced to 191 months behind bars for “leading and organization a drug trafficking conspiracy” with ties to the cartel, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.
According to court records, Parra was the head of a drug trafficking cell, working directing with cartel leaders in Mexico, to distribute narcotics throughout eastern Washington. Parra was responsible for organizing large drug shipments of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, operating out of an upholstery business and meat market in Kennewick.
“Law enforcement officers identified each of these businesses as locations in which Parra and his coconspirators stored drug shipments and laundered large amounts of cash,” officials stated. “Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers seized more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, including a single shipment of 33 pounds of methamphetamine. Parra admitted to being directly responsible for bringing 20 to 50 pound shipments of drugs into the Tri-Cities every few weeks from December 2016 through October 2019. Even using conservative estimates, it appears that Parra was directly responsible for bringing more than a thousand pounds of drugs into eastern Washington.”
The federal judge in the case also ordered Parra to pay a $50,000 judgement in lieu of forfeiture of assets and to serve five years on federal supervision if he is allowed to remain in the U.S.