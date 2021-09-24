MOSES LAKE - Dozens of elected officials have signed a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee expressing concerns over his COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The letter was signed by more than 45 elected officials, led by Rep. Tom Dent of Moses Lake, including state legislators, county commissioners, prosecutors and sheriffs, who also requested an in-person meeting with Inslee to discuss the mandate and COVID-19 proclamations.
“As elected officials, we are reaching out with dismay and concern with your mandated vaccination orders and the lack of respect for local involvement when it comes to decisions affecting our communities,” elected officials wrote. “We have major issues with the mandates you are forcing upon the citizens and the negative consequences they will have on our communities.”
Inslee has previously announced vaccination mandates for state workers, healthcare employees and school staff across the state. Elected officials say the mandates are taking away “freedom of personal choice,” citing healthcare workers as an example.
“It will likely decrease our capacity to respond to this epidemic as people unwilling to be vaccinated quit,” officials stated. “Forced vaccination is nonsensical as this workforce has demonstrated for well over a year the ability to do their jobs and contend with this virus in a safe manner. We are at a critical time when we need the medical capacity they represent as hospitalizations continue to reach record levels. The same need for response capacity holds true for our first responders, law enforcement, firefighters, state employees and countless volunteers serving communities across Washington state. The vaccines are not 100% effective and by mandating them you are fueling the frustration and anger many are feeling.”
While COVID-19 vaccines are not 100% effective, there is no vaccine, for any virus or disease, that is 100% effective, according to the CDC and state health officials. COVID-19 vaccines have shown to be safe and effective at reducing the spread of the virus. According to the CDC, unvaccinated people are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who are fully vaccinated. The majority of virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.
The elected officials also questioned the ongoing state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They say it is “wearing on us and our constituents.”
“What is happening in our hospitals is critical. However, businesses are open, many have returned to work, students are back in school, sporting events are taking place and yet we continue to operate under an ‘emergency declaration’ — which has exceeded more than 550 days,” officials wrote. “It feels like the only reason we are continuing under this declaration is so the executive branch of our government can continue to make decisions without the input of legislators, local elected officials, and communities. This is where our frustration and disappointment come from and the citizens animosity is growing, because of this lack of involvement. We all want what is best for our communities and state, but the perception is only one person is making all the decisions. As far as we can tell there is no public plan to the ending of the state of emergency or goals set forth to achieve the end of this situation. The lack of hope leads to a feeling of a lack of respect for our authority and duties which we want to carry out and be part of the solutions.”