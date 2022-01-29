In an ironic twist of fate, a Washington State Trooper who went viral after he told governor Jay Inslee to “...kiss my ass” over the coronavirus vaccinate mandate last fall, has died of coronavirus.
LeMay’s strong choice of words was prompted by his forced resignation after spending years as a Washington State Trooper. On October 19, 2021, LeMay filmed himself doing a formal sign-off in his patrol car, a standard practice for law enforcement who retire. At the end of his signed off, LeMay mutters “...and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.” The video of LeMay retiring went viral and made national headlines.
“I am deeply saddened over the news that our former friend and colleague Trooper Robert LeMay has passed away,” Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said in a statement. “This agency’s prayers and remembrances are with his family and loved ones. Rob served honorably for over two decades and we were disappointed to see him leave the agency this past October. His service to this state and agency will be long remembered and appreciated.”
LeMay became a State Trooper in 1999. He was 50 years old.