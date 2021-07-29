SPOKANE - A Heat Advisory has been issued from Thursday through Saturday as triple-digit temperatures are set to return across eastern Washington.
The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. The advisory includes all of Washington east of the Cascades.
Temperatures across the reach will be in the upper 90s to low 100s on Thursday and Friday before widespread 100-plus degree temperatures return on Saturday.
“The afternoon heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures Friday night and Saturday night will make it difficult for residents without air conditioners to control the build up of heat within their homes,” the National Weather Service stated.
Monday will bring cooler temperatures — mid-80s to low-90s — with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the northern Cascades.