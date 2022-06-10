EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont High School was placed into lockdown Friday morning after reports of a person in the school parking lot with a gun.
The report was made just before 8:30 a.m., by a student, directly to East Wenatchee police who were already on campus as an extra precaution for the last day of school
The high school was immediately placed into lockdown as law enforcement from the Columbia River Drug Task Force, Washington State Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.
Investigators say the suspect had left the parking lot prior to being identified.
Police worked with school staff to review security video and were able to identify two suspects and the vehicle.
The vehicle were later located by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 97A. Two male juveniles were arrested and booked into juvenile detention.
A search warrant is being sought for the vehicle and police continue to investigate.