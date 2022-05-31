EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont Junior High School was placed into lockdown Tuesday morning after two expelled students — one armed with a knife — entered the school and later ran from police.
The two male students entered the school at about 7:35 a.m. East Wenatchee police say the two were wearing blue bandanas and ran past school staff who were attempting to stop them.
Police responded to the school and the two juveniles ran into the neighborhood north of the school.
After about 30 minutes, both suspects were taken into custody. The school was placed into lockdown during that time.
Police discovered one of the juveniles had been armed with a knife designed to be worn on the hand with a metal knuckle grip. Witnesses told police the juvenile discarded the knife during the foot chase.
Both juveniles were booked into Chelan County Juvenile Detention for first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, resisting arrest and third-degree attempted assault.
East Wenatchee police have met with school district administrators to work on increasing security measures for the remainder of the school year.