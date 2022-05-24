EAST WENATCHEE — An Eastmont Junior High School student was arrested Monday for alleged threats involving a firearm posted on social media.
East Wenatchee’s school resource officer on Monday received reports of a possible weapons violation at the school. The principal told the officer he had information regarding a student that may be on campus with a firearm, according to East Wenatchee police.
It was discovered the student was not at school and was home on Monday.
Police were provided screenshots of Instagram and Snapchat messages that had been sent by the student threatening to harm the school during lunch. The messages reportedly included a photo of a firearm, according to police.
Police used the Instagram account username to identify the juvenile student. The student was contacted and taken into custody. The student was booked into Chelan County Juvenile Detention for felony harassment.