EAST WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, is reporting that East Wenatchee’s school district will formally ask the state’s governor to reconsider the way the state enforces its mask mandates and vaccinations. KPQ reported that, longtime Eastmont School Board member, Annette Eggers, spoke out against the mandates at Monday night’s school board meeting.
“I will absolutely do everything I can to take control back of that.” Eggers stated, “I believe that’s a personal choice, and I do not believe in any profession you should lose your job because of your personal choice.”
The school board is also concerned about COVID-related litigation.
The letter reads as follows:
Dear Governor Inslee,
This letter asks the Governor to reconsider your state mandates that supersede
local control for masking and vaccinations. We also ask that you provide school
districts relief for all COVID related torts.
We ask you to reconsider your “State” decisions and consider a local approach.
The people and organizations closest to our students, including parents, school
districts, school boards, and local health districts, have the greatest investment
and best firsthand information for the wellbeing of the students, schools, and the
communities we live in. It is these parents, educators, stake holders, and local
community leaders that are the most well equipped to make decisions that
impact our students.
We will be looking at questions regarding masking and vaccinations long into the
foreseeable future. However, there is no debate that the isolation of our students
will continue to affect the academic and emotional welfare of these children.
We know from the data collected last year, that decisions made at the state level
can negatively affect the students on a local level.
Those that work in education are acutely aware of the inherent and accepted risks
of doing their job and they should not be required to relinquish their medical
freedom to continue to do the job we have asked them to do throughout this
pandemic.
We are not in any way attempting to debate the effective qualities of masking or
COVID-19 vaccinations. Our goal is the safeguard the rights of our students, their
parents, our staff, and our community to make the best choice for their health
and safety.
We feel it is imperative to return decision making to the local level to ensure the
potential for success for all students and support our staff and community. In
order for school districts to truly have this support from you to meet the needs of
our community. We must also have relief from COVID related tort claims. With the
lack of insurance available to school districts, it is necessary for the state to
provide districts protection from aggressive COVID tort claims.
We feel the following is the best route to the full recovery of our students:
1) Strongly encourage masks for all;
2) All parents will have a release option for their student(s):
A. Proof of vaccination and be exempted from masks.
B. Attest to a personal exemption from masks. This will not avoid a
quarantine mandate in the case of an exposure/outbreak; have
COVID testing strategy to identify cases and deploy contact
tracing.
3) All staff will have a release option for themselves:
A. Proof of vaccination and be exempted from masks.
B. Attest to a personal exemption from masks or vaccinations. This
will not avoid a quarantine mandate in the case of an
exposure/outbreak; have COVID testing strategy to identify cases
and deploy contact tracing.
4) Masks will be required for all students and staff, regardless of vaccine
status or release forms, if county health officer determines that an
outbreak would necessitate mask wearing until the local health officer
can determine origin and next steps.
The Eastmont School District is committed to continuing to provide a healthy and
safe environment that supports the needs of our students, staff, and community
on a local level.
Thank you for considering this important matter and we look forward to a
decision that will truly support the advancement in education for our children.
Sincerely,
Eastmont School District Board of Directors