EAST WENATCHEE - The Eastmont school board on Thursday approved a resolution opposing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students.
The board passed the resolution during a brief special meeting Tuesday evening, ahead of the deadline for school districts to provide comments to the state health board concerning a possible vaccine requirement.
The resolution states that the Eastmont school board “believes requiring the COVID-19 vaccine would create an unreasonable administrative burden,” and that the board respects the right of families to make health decisions for their children.
A state advisory group last month decided against recommending a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students in K-12 schools. The state Board of Health is expected to vote on April 13 on whether to follow the advisory group’s recommendation.
According to the state’s administrative code that requires immunizations for entry to schools or daycares, students are required to be vaccinated against, or show proof of acquired immunity for, chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and a few other diseases.
Students with medical, religious, philosophical or personal exemptions are excluded from the requirement.