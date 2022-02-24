EAST WENATCHEE - The Eastmont School District board has selected Dr. Becky Berg as the district’s next superintendent.
Berg was one of two finalists announced last week for the position. The other finalist was Jerry Pugh, the current superintendent of the Colfax School District.
Berg currently serves as the associate and interim superintendent of The American School of Dubai, which serves about 2,300 students from 82 counties, including children from the U.S. Consulate.
Berg was previously the superintendent of the Marysville School District for six years, and began her professional career as a middle school teacher in the Renton School District. She moved on to be principal in the Bainbridge Island School District and the Mead School District and spent three years as superintendent for the Deer Park School District.
Berg replaces Garn Christensen as Eastmont’s superintendent, who is retiring at the end of his contract this year.