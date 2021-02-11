EAST WENATCHEE - After 14 years as Eastmont School District’s superintendent, our news partner News Radio 560 KPQ reports that Garn Christensen has announced plans to step down in the near future.
The radio station reports that Christensen spoke to the school board Monday night about his plan to resign from the district in 2022. Christensen says he will submit a formal resignation letter by fall of 2022.
“I’d like to take some time to outline the process, because ideally a year from now you’re selecting, or in the final stages of offering a contract to, a new superintendent.” explained Christensen, “There are some things you might consider moving forward. Do you use a recruiter, or do you not use a recruiter? I’ll lay that out.”
Prior to his time with the Eastmont School District, Christensen was the superintendent of Sequim’s school district.
Christensen cites retirement as his reason for departing the district.