EAST WENATCHEE — A second school resource officer will soon be added at the Eastmont School District after the school board approved an updated agreement with the city of East Wenatchee.
The East Wenatchee City Council approved the agreement last week.
The goal is to have a second school resource officer in place during the current school year. The city estimates the new officer is not expected to be trained and ready to go until Jan. 1.
Eastmont police and the school district partnered back in March to bring a school resource officer program back after a 10-year hiatus.
Under the agreement, the city and school district split the cost to pay for the school resource officer, with the city paying 40 percent and the district paying the other 60 percent.
It’s expected one school resource officer would work full time at the high school and the other officer splitting their time between the two junior highs and responding to elementary schools as needed.