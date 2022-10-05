EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District will have a second school resource officer beginning Oct. 24.
The school district partnered with the East Wenatchee Police Department to appoint officer Isaac Cooper to join officer Ivy Jacobsen working in Eastmont schools.
Cooper has been with East Wenatchee police for five years and is a field training officer and member of the East Cascade SWAT Team.
East Wenatchee police say Cooper will be primarily responsible for the two junior high schools and Jacobsen at the high school. The two officers will respond to elementary schools as needed.
The school district and police department partnered back in March to bring back to the school resource officer program after a 10-year hiatus. The two agreed to add a second school resource officer to the program last month.