SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the owners of King Ranch more than $260,000 for illegally damaging at least 23 alkali wetlands in Grant County.
Wade and Teresa King were fined $267,540 for damaging the wetlands near Park Lake. Ecology estimates that 6.37 acres of wetlands were impacted with excavation and fill and another 1.76 acres of wetland buffer were damaged. The wetlands are protected under state law that prevents the discharge of pollution into state waters.
“Damage to these important alkali wetlands has degraded the water quality, and damaged the habitat for migratory birds and unique plant and animal species,” stated Joenne McGerr, Ecology’s Shorelands and Environmental Assistance Program manager. “Even though these are individually small wetlands, they play an important role in the environment of the region.”
Alkali wetlands are uncommon in Washington, occurring only in localized areas east of the Cascades. The mineral concentrations in alkali wetlands result from a longterm process of surface water runoff and groundwater surfacing, forming pools, and then evaporations. The conditions are not easily reproduced or restored due to the balance of minerals, evaporation and water inflows. Alkali wetlands are also a source of plants and resources of cultural importance to local tribes.
Ecology determined at least 22 alkali wetlands were damaged between January and April 2021 after King Ranch excavated deep pools within the shallow wetlands. A 23rd damaged location was found in the spring of last year after the ranch owners were contacted. Eighteen of the wetlands are on leased state-owned land, two are on federal land and three are on a private land owned by King Ranch.
Along with the fine, King Ranch is required to restore three of the damaged wetlands on their property and must provide access through their land for restoration efforts on state lands.
“These actions are concerning because they don’t match our understanding of the agriculture community’s desire to care for the land,” said Brook Beeler, Ecology’s Eastern Region director. “Responsible farming and ranching can protect our environment and preserve natural resources.”
Ecology and the Washington Department of Natural Resources are working on a plan to restore 18 state wetlands affected by the ranch.
“DNR is committed to the highest standards of environmental stewardship on all state lands, and the destruction of these rare wetlands is unacceptable,” stated Michael Kearney,” DNR’s Product Sales and Leasing Division manager. “Our experience has been that most ranchers who lease state lands understand the need to preserve and protect Washington’s natural resources. We are deeply disappointed with the actions taken by King Ranch, and we have terminated their lease as a result.”
King Ranch has 30 days to pay the fine or file an appeal with the Pollution Control Hearings Board.