OLYMPIA - The state Department of Ecology has issued a drought advisory for most of the state, including all of eastern Washington.
Ecology officials say March through April was the fourth driest period for Washington since 1895. There is now growing concerns for farmers and ranchers in eastern Washington with early observations of crop stress and expectations of reduced yields being reported, according to Water Resources Planner Jeff Marti.
“We’re dealing with long-term precipitation deficits which take more than a day’s rain to alleviate,” Marti said. “For example, the Spokane Airport has experienced the lowest amount of precipitation for the Feb. 1 to May 24 period, going all the way back to 1881. It needs more than 4 inches of rain to get back to normal.”
While the Cascade mountains received an above-normal snowpack this year, not all watersheds are fed by melting snow.
The drought advisory issued by Ecology provides an early warning of a possible drought. This is the first time Ecology has issued a drought advisory since it received authority to do so in 2020.