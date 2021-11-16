A report published by the Washington State Department of Health on November 10 shows where each of the nine educational service districts in our state stand in terms of how many K-12 students are catching coronavirus.
The report pulled data spanning from October 17 through October 31, 2021.
The North Central Educational Service District (ESD 171) had the second-highest coronavirus case rate among K-12 students with a rate of 525.7 cases per 100,000.
In total, 357 positive COVID-19 tests were recorded from students in the four-county region.
The case rate in the North Central Educational Service District is significantly higher than the state average of 393.1 per 100,000.
The age group that contracted the most coronavirus cases with a case count of 136 over the two-week period were elementary school kids ages 4-10. High school kids had the second-most cases with 105. The 4-10 age group recorded the most cases eight of the nine of the ESD districts in the state with high school-aged kids trailing behind in second.
The educational service district with highest rate was the Northeast Washington Education Service District which encompasses Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens and Whitman counties; it had a case rate tally of 569.5 per 100,000.