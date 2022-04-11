ELLENSBURG - A large amount of cash was intercepted by UPS and returned to an elderly Ellensburg-area resident who was the victim of the “bail money” scam.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office was contacted earlier this month by UPS Security Services in Rhode Island after they detected a package containing thousands of dollars in cash shipped by an Ellensburg resident.
Deputies contacted the resident and recognized the person had fallen victim to a common phone scam demanding bail money for a relative in trouble.
“This time, the case was returned to the victim of the scam’ we’re grateful to UPS Security for catching it,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “Sadly, many scams and frauds against the elderly go undetected — to the tune of billions of dollars each year. Many cases are never reported — either because the elderly victim doesn’t know they’ve been scammed or because they’re embarrassed at having been victimized.”
The sheriff’s office is reminding resident to be aware of common frauds and scams by visiting https://ncoa.org/article/top-10-financial-scams-targeting-seniors?fbclid=IwAR0OTb5__uqY74slqP3V98G0LtLTyHJ53IyNaAfryrZv_fKLPAaXhANDets.
“Scams targeting the elderly come through phone calls, the internet, and saddest of all, from people they know,” officials added. “The best defense against fraud is family caregivers who are in touch and looking out for older adults.”