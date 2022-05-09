WENATCHEE - Local police are turning to the community for help in finding an elderly man who went missing Monday afternoon and has yet to be found as of 9 p.m. Monday night.
Authorities say 79-year-old Tommy Anderson was last seen in the 1500 block of Jefferson Street at around 3:10 p.m.; the report about him missing came in just after 4 p.m.
Police say dementia is likely the key factor in his disappearance. Officials suggest that he is confused and is lost.
Anyone who thinks they've seen Tommy Anderson is asked to immediately call RiverCom Dispatch at 509-663-9911.