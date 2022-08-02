EPHRATA — Tuesday night’s ballot count for the primary election has Joey Kriete out ahead in the race for Grant County sheriff with Joe Harris currently sitting in second, while incumbent Grant County Commissioner Cindy Carter will move on to the general election, likely against Jeff Foster. And in the Fourth District Congressional race, incumbent Republican Dan Newhouse and Democratic candidate Doug White are currently the top two vote-getters.
In the Grant County sheriff race, Kriete has received 47.31% of the vote, Harris is at 28.77% and James Baker sits at 22.8%
In the race for Grant County commissioner District 3, Cindy Carter has received 55.42 percent of the vote, Jeff Foster 24.36% and Dan DeLano 19.1%.
With all counties included in the Fourth Congressional District reporting results, Dan Newhouse has received 27.29% of the votes while Doug White has gotten 26.05%. Loren Culp is at 21.66% and Jerrod Sessler sits at 10.94% of the votes.
The top two vote-getters in each race will move on to the November general election.
For full election results, visit www.results.vote.wa.gov.