SPRAGUE - Maintenance crews saw a sight to behold when they crossed paths with a large herd of crossing SR 231 about nine miles north of I-90 near Sprague on Thursday. WSDOT crews had spotted the elk sometime in the morning during daylight.
A transportation spokesperson was unable to confirm if the elk were still in the area as of Thursday night.
According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the herd was comprised of Rocky Mountain elk. Rocky mountain elk are found primarily in the mountain ranges and shrub steppe of eastern Washington.
Many rocky mountain elk populations currently in Washington stem from elk transplanted from Yellow Stone National Park in the early 1900's.
Rocky Mountain elk are slightly lighter in color than Roosevelt elk of western Washington, and some experts believe they are slightly smaller in size. The antlers of Rocky Mountain elk are typically slenderer, have longer tines, and are less palmated than Roosevelt elk antlers.