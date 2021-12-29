ELLENSBURG - After a KING 5 investigation exposed an Ellensburg doctor’s alleged “COVID-19 exemption mill,” the physician is now barred from issuing COVID-19 exemptions, according to the state.
A probe by the state’s Board of Health apparently obtained enough evidence to act against Dr. Anna Elperin on Dec. 27. The state says the osteopathic physician signed waivers for four first-time patients in late August “without charting or specifying a medical condition to justify the exemption.” The patients included a Kittitas Valley Healthcare employee, a Central Washington University employee, a Mount Vernon School District employee and a 30-year-old whose occupation remains unknown, according to disciplinary documents.
"(Elperin) misled the patients' employers and the public," the DOH Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery stated in its disciplinary letter.
The action against Elperin follows a KING 5 investigation that took place in November. According to KING 5, the investigation revealed that Elperin signed off on mask and COVID vaccine exemptions to people across Washington state.
Elperin issued vaccine exemptions to four undercover KING 5 journalists in the fall and did not ask if they had a medical issue that would exclude them from having to get the vaccine, in exchange for a cash payment; charging them $150 to $200 for the forms. Elperin allegedly made tens of thousands of dollars from the sales of medical exemptions in one month.
Elperin has been given 20 days to dispute the charges brought against her by the state.
There have been a total of 12 COVID-related complaints lodged against Elperin since July 2020, 10 of which were closed without action, according to KING 5.
Elperin is a physician who works at Awake Health.