ELLENSBURG - An Ellensburg doctor’s standing in the medical field could be compromised further after an investigative report discovered that she not only sold COVID vaccine waivers during the pandemic, but reportedly has a history of misconduct involving patients and staff.
Late last year, KING 5 published an article that exposed Dr. Anna Elperin, owner of Awake Health in Ellensburg, as a peddler of medically-unjustified COVID-19 vaccine waivers and spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.
Elperin was fined tens of thousands of dollars because of COVID violations and had her medical license restricted, which prevented her from writing medical exemptions.
Now, KING 5 reports that the osteopathic physician faces accusations that she consumed alcohol and abused prescription drugs before treating patients, forged prescriptions, sexually harassed her employees and pretended to shoot staff with a loaded handgun she toted at her Ellensburg office, according to state records.
Over the last nine months, KING 5 reported that the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has been probing Elperin over the allegations of workplace misconduct. Elperin is still able to practice medicine despite the allegations that have been brought forth against by four former employees and at least one patient.
KING 5 interviewed four former patients who allege that Elperin provided below-standard care, which included one person who said they were hospitalized after she suddenly took him off his medications.
“She is abusing prescription drugs. On a daily basis she drinks heavily," one person wrote in a September 2021 complaint to DOH. "She often comes into the patients’ room visibly high and in a state of psychosis." That same complainant also alleged that Elperin offered to prescribe medications for her friends, but under the condition that they would “share” the pills with her.
The four former employees interviewed by KING 5 informed the news outlet that Elperin “takes Adderall daily and also takes Ativan.” State records also reported that Elperin drinks alcohol at work, which includes whiskey and tequila.
Another complaint from an employee stated Elperin would brandish her concealed pistol in the office, aim at staff and pretend to shoot them.
All four employees interviewed by KING 5 also alleged that Elperin had sexually harassed one of her staff members. According to DOH records, the female co-worker stated that Elperin would get naked in front of her and did so at least five times; she would also touch her and other staff inappropriately. The woman also told the state the Elperin would ask about “having sex” with her and the staff member's husband.
“(Elperin) tells patients about who she is sleeping with and shows them pictures,” a former medical assistant reported to the state.
Katie Pope, a DOH spokesperson told KING 5 the department reviewed 34 complaints lodged against Elperin and launched investigations into eight of those complaints – all of which remain open and active.
Elperin reportedly still owes the state $35,000 in fines relating to the state’s COVID violation investigation.
So, why hasn't the state hasn’t already suspended Elperin’s medical license until the conclusion of the investigations?
“The first impressions of what went wrong or what happened are often incomplete. And sometimes they turn out to be totally wrong,” Thomas Gallagher, a professor and the associate chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of Washington told KING 5.
Gallagher explained that he has no concerns that the state’s two medical boards, the Washington Medical Commission and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, are taking too long to respond.
"It just takes time to do a really thorough and fact-based investigation, and then come to accurate conclusions about what happened,” he said. “Restricting the ability of a clinician to practice is really a major decision that no one wants to undertake lightly.”
The DOH says it's unable to predict a timeline between now and the decisions made about the investigative findings.
“Every case is unique,” Pope stated. “There are many variables that can affect the length of time it takes to reach a resolution.”